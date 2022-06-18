Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $49.35

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.35 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 37.13 ($0.45). Joules Group shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.47), with a volume of 169,045 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.35. The company has a market cap of £43.69 million and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02.
Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)
