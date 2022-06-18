JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Target Price to GBX 2,600

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($32.77) to GBX 2,600 ($31.56) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

