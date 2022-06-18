Juggernaut (JGN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $197,286.00

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $197,286.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

