Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBAXY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $9.23 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.
