Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $900.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kaman by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.