Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $2.28. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 355,357 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Kandi Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:KNDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846,918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 9,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

