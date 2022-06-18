Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th.

TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$15.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.72 million and a PE ratio of -22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.62 and a twelve month high of C$17.00.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

