Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €640.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €640.00 ($666.67) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($937.50) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €795.00 ($828.13) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €700.00 ($729.17) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($779.17) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €728.93 ($759.30).

Shares of KER stock opened at €481.85 ($501.93) on Thursday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($434.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €497.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €593.89.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

