Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

