Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.