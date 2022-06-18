Klaytn Market Capitalization Hits $664.47 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $664.47 million and $41.74 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001243 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.33 or 0.01935862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00123758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00098229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,607,926 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

