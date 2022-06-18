Knekted Reaches Market Cap of $5,251.78 (KNT)

Knekted (KNT) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Knekted has a market capitalization of $5,251.78 and approximately $8.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Knekted has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Knekted alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,085.90 or 1.00028419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00120284 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

KNT is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.