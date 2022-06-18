Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 1,245,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,862. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 122,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $698,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,843,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,906,587.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

