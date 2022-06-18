KOK Market Cap Reaches $99.34 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $99.34 million and $9.51 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,558.55 or 0.99981795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00120501 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

