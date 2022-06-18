Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

