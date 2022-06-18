Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $111.87 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

