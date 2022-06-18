Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Guggenheim currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.20. 21,124,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,398. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,749 shares of company stock worth $10,457,284. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

