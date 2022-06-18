Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Trimmed by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of LW stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

