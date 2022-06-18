Lattice Token (LTX) Hits One Day Volume of $283,896.00

Lattice Token (LTX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002200 BTC on major exchanges. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $283,896.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.85 or 0.05835538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005362 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125963 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

