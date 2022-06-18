Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Shares of TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

