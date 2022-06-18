Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in AbbVie by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 250,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,968,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,624,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

