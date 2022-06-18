Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 829 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

