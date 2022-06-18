Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $443.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.10 and a 200-day moving average of $540.18. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 403.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

