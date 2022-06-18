Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Teradyne by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 57,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

