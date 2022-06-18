Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Leslie’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.