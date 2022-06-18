Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,029 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.