LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

