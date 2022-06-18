LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LFVN stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.
About LifeVantage (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
