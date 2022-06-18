London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded London Stock Exchange Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($104.38) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8,716.67.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

