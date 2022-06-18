Lotto Price Tops $0.0018 (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 38.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00028203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00238643 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000896 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.