Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LMGDF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.
About Lumina Gold (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumina Gold (LMGDF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.