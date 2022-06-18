Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMGDF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Lumina Gold has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

