Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.10

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $140.10 and traded as low as $110.99. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $112.79, with a volume of 24,271 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.9727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%.

About Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

