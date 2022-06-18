Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Director David Buchanan Tennant Sells 6,600 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Director David Buchanan Tennant sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.91, for a total value of C$72,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,100 shares in the company, valued at C$2,128,541.

David Buchanan Tennant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, David Buchanan Tennant purchased 2,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,680.00.

MDI opened at C$10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$839.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.19 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

