MakiSwap (MAKI) Market Capitalization Reaches $308,059.97

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $308,059.97 and $147,380.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.33 or 0.01935862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005381 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00123758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00098229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014238 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.