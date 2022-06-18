MANTRA DAO (OM) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.67 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and $2.67 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 487,514,366 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

