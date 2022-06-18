Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 856,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 129,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marin Software by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 93,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marin Software by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 123,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

