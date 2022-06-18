Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRINGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 856,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 129,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marin Software by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 93,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marin Software by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 123,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

Marin Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.