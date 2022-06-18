Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.75.

NYSE:VAC opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $112.53 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

