Mason & Associates Inc Takes $316,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 557 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. American Trust bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $7,202,000. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $380.30 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

