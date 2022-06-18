Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $310.69. 6,235,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,171. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.