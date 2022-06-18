Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $785.32

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 785.32 ($9.53) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.50). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 710 ($8.62), with a volume of 25,779 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3,600.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 735.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 784.42.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
