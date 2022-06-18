Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $785.32

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 785.32 ($9.53) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.50). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 710 ($8.62), with a volume of 25,779 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3,600.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 735.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 784.42.

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ravi Tara bought 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £3,591.60 ($4,359.27). Also, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £1,170,000 ($1,420,075.25).

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.