McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires 8,778 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average of $438.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

