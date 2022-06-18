McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.20. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

