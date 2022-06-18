MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 794000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
About MedX Health (CVE:MDX)
Featured Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.