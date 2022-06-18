Metronome (MET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,897.00

Metronome (MET) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $1,897.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.02151507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005335 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00123901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00096373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00014302 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,187,867 coins and its circulating supply is 14,043,293 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

