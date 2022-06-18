MIB Coin Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $182,670.82 and approximately $277.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00040783 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 440,600,612 coins and its circulating supply is 163,298,684 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

