Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 3.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $206,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.04.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

