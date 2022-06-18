Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCVT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Mill City Ventures III has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

