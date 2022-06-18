Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
MTLHY stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.
