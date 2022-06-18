Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

MTLHY stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

