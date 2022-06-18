Mizuho Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $45.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.11.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

