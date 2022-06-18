Modus Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,847. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.