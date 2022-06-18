Modus Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. 9,948,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,637. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

