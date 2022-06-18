Modus Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.81. 46,728,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,092,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

